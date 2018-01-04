Persons of interest in Tacurong New Year’s Eve bombing in police custody

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Tacurong City on Thursday said they have in their custody the persons of interest (POI) in the New Year’s Eve bombing in front of a videoke bar that killed two and wounded 16.Chief Supt. Marcelo Morales, Maguindanao police director, visited the blast site and created Special Investigation Task Force (SITG-Gina) to fast track the investigation and filing of charges against the perpetrators. The bomb was reportedly left inside a pedicab parked at Gina Videoke Bar in Barangay Buenaflor, Tacurong City at about 11:05 p.m. on Sunday. Senior Supt. Raul Supiter, Sultan Kudarat police director and designated STIG-Gina head, declined to identify the POI now in police custody. When asked whether the bombing was perpetrated by the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), Supiter replied: “Possibly, we are digging deeper.” Aside from plain terrorism, the police investigators are also looking into possible personal grudge involving the bar owner and perpetrators.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL