Perspolide bags Neymar Jr. Five national title

Perspolise FC displayed a domineering performance in the championship round as it beat Tondo FC 4-0 on Saturday afternoon to win the Neymar Jr.’s Five national football title at the Turf in Bonifacio Global City.

Perspolise which finished the elimination round with a 2-1-0 (win-draw-loss) record wreak havoc in the playoffs crushing Ta la Cuchi FC 3-0 in the quarterfinals before beating Leylam FC 1-0 to set up a finals duel with Tondo FC.

Tondo FC, on the other hand, swept the elimination round winning all three of their assignments and made the finals via a 1-0 triumph over Brazilpinas.

However, the championship round was completely a different story for Tondo as the resilient Perspolise tightened the screws and prevented the former from hitting the back of the net.

”I think the factor was just because we believe in ourselves and we treated every game like a finals, ” said Junior Stephen Ngong Sam, which scored two of the four goals for Perspolise.

Besides Sam, Perspolise is comprised of team captain Hamed Hajimehdi, John Paul Canieso, Diego Andre Apostol, Kaole Louis Serge, Otuyemi Emmanuel, and Anthony Alechano.

With their impressive victory, Perspolise FC will be representing the country in the World Finals scheduled on July 21 in Brazil.

The one-day national finals was participated by 16 teams from different regions.