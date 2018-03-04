Peryahan ng Bayan in Albay illegal – PCSO

PHILIPPINE Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander Balutan urged all police commanders to crackdown on all operations of “Peryahan ng Bayan” in Albay using the name of the agency as cover for its illegal gambling activities.

“PCSO has not authorized any other entity to operate peryahan. Any operation of peryahan is unauthorized and illegal,” said Balutan.

He urged the Philippine National Police (PNP) to stop all peryahan that reportedly resumed operation on Thursday.

Balutan reminded the PNP of its Memorandum of Agreement with PCSO, being the lead law enforcement agency to eradicate all forms of illegal gambling in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s war (Executive Order No. 13) against all forms of gambling in the country.

The crackdown was issued after Balutan received reports from the PCSO-Branch office in Albay that agents of peryahan operated by Globaltech Mobile Online Corp. (Globaltech) are operating again in the towns of Pio Duran, Libon and Oas.

He said the local police allowed the draws ofperyahan in Oas and Libon but stopped the STL draws in Ligao City on Friday.

The authority of Globaltech to operate peryahan was terminated based on PCSO Board resolution dated March 2, 2016. Globaltech filed a petition for injunction against the termination was filed but the regional trial court of Pasig City denied it on October 13, 2017.

Balutan said he got information that the operator of peryahan allegedly offered P10 million “goodwill money” to the governor and P300,000 each for every mayor for them to allow the operation. He learned that the governor rejected the offer but “more than 50 percent of the mayors took it.”

The PCSO manager said peryahan aims to frustrate the operation of the Lucky V Prime Enterprises, an Authorized Agent Corporation by the charity office, owned by Alex Herman Alemania.

Alemania died in an ambush on November 20 last year and was succeeded by his brother who now operates STL in the province.

Meanwhile, a known “jueteng” lord is poised to destroy STL in the Bicol region by allegedly bribing some local officials. Collection of the illegal numbers game in Albay alone is estimated at P4 million to P6 million a day.

A source said, according to Balutan, the gambling lord once again wants to control the provinces of Albay, Sorsogon, Camarines Sur and Camarines Norte.