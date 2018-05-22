Peso falls to P52.46:$1, lowest in nearly 12 yrs

The peso weakened to a near 12-year low on Monday, weighed down by fears of accelerated US interest rate hikes and other global concerns.

The currency closed 13 centavos down at P52.46:$1, its lowest since its P52.74:$1 finish on July 19, 2006.

It opened at P52.36:$1 and traded between P52.34 and P52.48.

Land Bank of the Philippines market economist Guian Angelo Dumalagan traced the decline to geopolitical issues and expectations that minutes of the last US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, due later this week, would reinforce concerns of a more hawkish outlook.

“The FOMC minutes may support views of further US rate hikes this year,” he said.

The dollar has been strengthening on the back of higher US bond yields, which have dampened financial markets that have also been grappling with prospects of a US-China trade war, peace talks with North Korea and rising oil prices.

The dollar was further boosted on Monday after Washington and Beijing over the weekend agreed to not fight a trade war.

The peso, described as Asia’s worst-performing currency this year, first touched the P52:$1 level on February due to a widening trade deficit and Fed rate hike concerns.