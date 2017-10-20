Peso hits 11-yr low on rate hike concerns

The peso fell to an 11-year low on Thursday, a development attributed to the prospect of more US Federal Reserve rate hikes.

The currency finished the day at P51.53:$1, down 13 centavos in its weakest close since August 24, 2006’s P51.60:$1.

“The peso further weakened today likely due to hawkish remarks from New York Fed President William Dudley, who affirmed views of more US rate hikes ahead,” Land Bank of the Philippines market economist Guian Angelo Dumalagan said

Dumalagan said the peso fell against the dollar despite softer US housing data and caution ahead of the European Central Bank meeting next week.

A Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas official also noted the Fed effect but added that the peso-dollar movement continued to reflect higher corporate demand for imports and trade financing.

“Rumors about a possible hawkish Fed… appeared to have spooked the market. There seems to be some nervousness in the market,” central bank Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo said.

Guinigundo stressed that the local currency’s movements were manageable and claimed its impact on inflation had gone down considerably.

“In short, our latitude in allowing greater flexibility in the exchange rate has widened. When the cycle reverses, we should see some upward shift,” he added.

Some analysts have said that the peso could end the year at P52 versus the dollar and earlier this week Australia’s ANZ Research said monetary authorities needed to raise policy rates to keep the peso from falling to that level.