Peso hits P52:$1 level

THE Philippine peso continued to weaken on Wednesday, hitting P52:$1 in morning trade.

The local currency opened at P52.03 per US dollar, five centavos weaker than the closing rate of P51.98:$1 on Tuesday, before trading between P51.98 and P52.05 against the greenback.

The last time the local unit breached the P52:$1 territory was 11 years ago or on July 21, 2006, when the peso closed at P52.16 to a dollar.

Analysts traced the local currency’s weakness to strong corporate demand for the greenback. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO