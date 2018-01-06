Peso likely to trade sideways in near term

The Philippine peso is likely to trade sideways in the near-term before outperforming the United States dollar, a Fitch Group Unit said, with risks for the local currency tilted to the downside.

In a report released on Friday, BMI Research noted that the Philippine peso had strengthened by more than 2 percent in the fourth quarter since its last currency forecast in late September.

“Following the rebound, we now hold a neutral view on the currency, expecting the currency trade sideways over the near-term,” it said. although the currency could strengthen further toward resistance at about P48.50:$1.

At the same time, BMI said the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas was likely to tighten its monetary policy—entailing policy rate hikes of 50 basis points to 3.50 percent—over the coming months, which could be supportive of the currency.

However, an ongoing oil price rally is negative for the Philippines terms of trade and dollar weakness across the board suggest market complacency with respect to the trajectory of US Fed rate hikes.

“According to Bloomberg, around 20 percent of market participants expect one or less interest rate hike this year, while another 40 percent expect only two rate hikes, as compared with US policymakers who have penciled in three hikes for 2018. Should market expectations catch up with the Fed, this could see the dollar weakness reverse,” it noted.

Over the longer term, the Fitch unit expects the peso to continue to outperform the US dollar on account of a stronger economic growth outlook. This should lead to a higher fair value and allow the government to keep interest rates higher than that in the US, it added.

BMI forecast real gross domestic product to expand by 6.3 percent over 2018 to 2019 on strong public investment drive, which will help address the country’s acute infrastructure deficit, and deepening economic cooperation with China and Japan that should be supportive of trade and investment.

It pointed out that while economic growth over the coming quarters would likely moderate from the 6.7 percent estimate for 2017, this will nevertheless be much stronger than US average.

“That said, we believe that the peso’s gain against the greenback in spot terms, albeit positive, is likely to be limited given that the currency’s real effective exchange rate (REER) is trading around its 10-year moving average, suggesting that the currency is fairly valued,” it continued.

Accordingly, the research firm forecast the exchange rate to come in at P49.70:$1 at the end of 2018, slightly stronger than the end-2017 figure of P49.85:$1.

It also expects domestic inflation to average 4 percent over the next two years compared to just 2.1 percent in the US.

“The Philippines is experiencing a credit boom and this is likely to put upside pressure on core inflation over the coming quarters. This means that the peso would gradually lose external competitiveness if the currency did not depreciate,” BMI said

It said policymakers were likely to intervene to temper peso strength.

The Fitch unit believes that risks to the local currency are tilted to the downside, noting that any signs of global credit stress could put the dollar on the front foot.

“Indeed, the Philippines’ 5-year credit default swap is trading at rock-bottom, suggesting that perceptions of a default risk are extremely low and should be viewed from a contrarian perspective,” it said.

Moreover, BMI said that while the war against Islamic militants in Marawi City was over, risks of terror threats in the Southern Philippines remained salient.

Lastly, President Rodrigo Duterte’s poor track record with human rights and relentless lambasting of the European Union and other western organizations had damaged the country’s international relations and could lead to a roll back of preferential trade arrangements like the GSP+, which could undermine the peso.