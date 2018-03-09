Pessumal lifts SMB to Game 1 win vs Ginebra

VON Pessumal’s career-high output carried defending champ San Miguel Beer to a 102-90 win over Barangay Ginebra on Friday in Game 1 of the best-of-seven semifinals of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Pessumal scattered 13 of his 18 points on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc in the last quarter while Arwind Santos led the Beermen with 23 points and eight rebounds.

“I have been waiting for this Von (Pessumal) breakout game. That is the reason why he’s here for us because we want to space the floor because we have June Mar (Fajardo),” said San Miguel Beer coach Leo Austria. “He (Pessumal) will be able to help us a lot.”

Marcio Lassiter and Alex Cabagnot finished with 17 and 15 points, respectively, also for the Beermen.

Four-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo was limited to only nine points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks smothered by Ginebra’s solid defense.

“In a series, it’s very important to win the first game, but we can’t rest on our laurels. We know Ginebra was playing very well before this game and I think they were just tired,” said Austria.

Solomon Mercado, Scottie Thompson and Japeth Aguilar scored 17 points each to lead the Gin Kings.

Scores:

SAN MIGUEL 102 – Santos 23, Pessumal 18, Lassiter 17, Cabagnot 15, Fajardo 9, Ganuelas-Rosser 8, Ross 6, Heruela 4, Espinas 2, Mamaril 0, Vigil 0, Semerad 0, De Ocampo 0.

BARANGAY GINEBRA 90 – Mercado 17, Thompson 17, J. Aguilar 17, Mariano 12, Caperal 8, Tenorio 6, Ferrer 5, Cruz 4, Devance 4, Manuel 0, R. Aguilar 0, Taha 0.

Quarters: 26-20, 50-41, 78-63, 102-90.