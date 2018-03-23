Pet owner’s liability when the animal causes injury to another

Dear PAO,

My son was bitten by a stray dog owned by John. The latter refused to shoulder the medical expenses needed to treat my son’s wound. John also evaded liability and claimed that he is not the owner of the said dog as this is owned by his deceased father and he is merely taking care of it. Can I file any complaint against John for the injuries sustained by my son?

Dickson

Dear Dickson,

John can be made liable for the injuries caused by his dog. This is in accordance with Article 2183 of the New Civil Code of the Philippines which states that:

“The possessor of an animal or whoever may make use of the same is responsible for the damage which it may cause, although it may escape or be lost. This responsibility shall cease only in case the damage should come from force majeure or from the fault of the person who has suffered damage.”

Thus, John’s statement that he is not liable for the damage caused by the dog because he is not the owner is immaterial, since even the possessor of an animal can be made liable for the damage it caused.

In the case of Vestil et al. vs. Intermediate Appellate Court (G.R. No. 74431, November 6, 1989), the Supreme Court through Honorable former Associate Justice Isagani A. Cruz stated that:

“According to Manresa the obligation imposed by Article 2183 of the Civil Code is not based on the negligence or on the presumed lack of vigilance of the possessor or user of the animal causing the damage. It is based on natural equity and on the principle of social interest that he who possesses animals for his utility, pleasure or service must answer for the damage which such animal may cause.”

John may also be made liable under the provisions of Republic Act (R.A.) No. 9482 or the Anti-Rabies Act of 2007. Section 5 of the said law states that:

“All Pet Owners shall be required to:

(a) xxx xxx xxx

(b) xxx xxx xxx

(c) Maintain control over their dog and not allow it to roam the streets or any public place without a leash.

(d) xxxx xxxxx

(e) Within 24 hours, report immediately any dog biting incident to the concerned officials for investigation or for any appropriate action and place such dog under observation by a government or private veterinarian.

(f) Assist the dog bite victim immediately and shoulder the medical expenses incurred and other incidental expenses relative to the victim’s injuries.”

Section 11 of the same law also provides the penalties, which are as follows:

“(1) xxx xxx xxx

(2) xxx xxx xxxx

(3) Pet owners who refuse to have their dog put under observation after said dog has bitten an individual shall be meted a fine of ten thousand pesos (P10,000).

(4) Pet owners who refuse to have their dog put under observation and do not shoulder the medical expenses of the person bitten by their dog shall be meted a fine of twenty-five thousand pesos (P25,000).

(5) Pet owners who refuse to put leash on their dogs when they are brought outside the house shall be meted a fine of Five hundred pesos (P500) for each incident.

(6) An impounded dog shall be released to its owner upon payment of a fine of not less than five hundred pesos (P500) but not more than one thousand pesos (P1,000).

(7) xxx xxx xxx

(8) xxx xxx xxx

(9) If the violation is committed by an alien, he or she shall be immediately deported after service of sentence without any further proceedings.”

The above cited law clearly provides that John, as a dog owner, has the responsibility to place his dog under observation within 24 hours after the animal has bitten your son and his refusal to shoulder the expenses of your son shall be meted with a fine of P25,000.

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.