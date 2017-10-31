PET rejects Comelec bid to let Marcos pay storage fees

The camp of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday lauded the decision of the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), barring the Commission on Elections (Comelec) from passing on to it the fees accumulated by foreign posts for storing election materials needed in the election protest against Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo.

In a six-page resolution dated October 10, 2017, the PET told Comelec that it should shoulder storage fees and other incidental fees incurred by the poll body as a result of its decision not to return the ballot boxes and other election materials in several Philippine foreign posts to the Comelec headquarters in Manila.

The Comelec had asked the tribunal to order Marcos to pay for the storage fees and other incidental expenses the foreign posts had allegedly incurred, amounting to over P4.5 million for New York and Hong Kong alone.

The poll body claimed it could not bring the materials back to its main in Manila within the required period and so the materials had to be kept in the foreign posts, which resulted in additional costs.

“There is nothing in the PPO (precautionary protective order) that prohibited the physical transfer of the election materials and paraphernalia; the Comelec was merely required to preserve and safeguard their integrity. Thus, the Comelec’s proffered reason that its faithful compliance to the PPO has no basis,” the PET stated.

“[A]s mentioned, the PPO is clear in that the Comelec and its agents were ordered to preserve and safeguard the integrity of the election materials and paraphernalia which could be done even if they needed to be transmitted to Comelec Central Office.”

According to the Tribunal, the Comelec, despite the PPO, had moved and was granted permission to move election materials. This was the reason, the Tribunal said, it could not understand why the Comelec did not make a similar move on the ballot materials in the custody of foreign posts.

“As to why it would treat differently materials and paraphernalia in the custody of the posts escapes this Tribunal as the PPO did not make such distinction. Indeed, the Comelec could have simply secured permission from the Tribunal for their transfer to the Comelec Central Office. The Comelec made no such request,” it said.

The PET further declared that ordering Marcos to pay for such expenses was unwarranted since he did not prevent the poll body from removing the materials from the foreign posts.

“Protestant never requested that the election materials and paraphernalia be physically retained in the custody of the posts. Rather, it was the Comelec that made the decision not to instruct the posts to transmit the election materials and paraphernalia to the Comelec Central Office, despite the absence of any prohibition for the same. Had the Comelec made such instruction, the subject expenses would not have been incurred.

Accordingly, the Comelec must bear the responsibility of paying for the subject expenses incurred by the Posts,” the PET declared.

Lawyer Victor Rodriguez, spokesman of Marcos, praised the PET ruling, saying it was a “positive development” amid alleged moves to derail the proceedings.

“As you can see, our opponents are making things more difficult for us by trying to delay the case and making us pay left and right without any basis. We are glad that the PET denied these unfounded and unnecessary moves so our case can finally move forward,” Rodriguez said.