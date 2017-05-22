Petalcorin challenges new world champ Melindo

A former world champion from General Santos City wants to challenge the newly crowned International Boxing Federation (IBF) world champion Milan Melindo.

Sanman chief executive officer Jim Claude Manangquil said Randy Petalcorin hopes to book a fight with Melindo, who shocked the boxing world on Sunday night with a first-round technical knockout win over Akira Yaegashi at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan to win the IBF junior flyweight title.

The 29-year old Cagayan de Oro City native floored the Japanese champion thrice in the opening round and at the 2:45 mark of the first round, referee Eddie Hernandez decided to stop the fight in favor of the Filipino fighter out of ALA Promotions in Cebu.

“I also hope that he will give Randy [Petalcorin] a shot,” Manangquil told The Manila Times on Monday.

Petalcorin (26-2-1, 19 KOs) is a former interim World Boxing Association world light flyweight champion. He recently won the vacant IBF Pan Pacific light flyweight title and is ranked No. 4 by the IBF.

Manangquil said “there is really nothing wrong with an all-Pinoy title fight.”

“I think this is one of the things we need to accept to bring back the glory days of Philippine boxing,” added Manangquil.

Melindo’s recent win improved his record to 36 wins, 13 by knockouts, against two losses. Yaegashi, a three-division champion, dropped to 25-6.

Melindo joined the list of current Filipino world champions that includes Manny Pacquiao, Donnie Nietes and Jerwin Ancajas.