PETA’s hit musical on the big screen

Before “Ang Larawan” caused a stir and won Best Picture at the 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival, another original Filipino musical already broke through the movies albeit as an independent production.

Directed by Dan Villegas and written by Lilit Reyes and Vince De Jesus, “Changing Partners” was an official multi-awarded entry to the 2017 Cinema One Originals Film Festival just a month earlier than the MMFF in November.

Based on a PETA musicale play of the same title created by Vincent De Jesus, Changing Partners revolves around Alex and Cris who are celebrating their first anniversary as a live-in couple. While they are very much in love with each other despite their 15-year age gap, Alex and Cris navigate the different challenges that come with their relationship.

Moreover, Changing Partners is a love story that is shown through the perspective of different genders, showing how a real relationship works with an ensemble cast featuring Agot Isidro, Jojit Lorenzo, Anna Luna and Sandino Martin.

Based on reviews back in November, viewers should watch out for Dan Villegas’ seamless shifting of scenes and characters throughout the film, as well as the four actors believable and relatable to the viewers despite the duality of their characters.

Distributed by Star Cinema, Changing Partners hits opens nationwide on January 31.