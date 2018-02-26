Peterbilt celebrates one-millionth truck delivery

Peterbilt marked another milestone in their corporate history as the 1,000,000th truck unit rolled off the assembly line last January 30. The truck was a Peterbilt Model 567 Heritage, customized by the truck maker to celebrate this important milestone.

“Peterbilt is the industry leader in product quality and customer value,” said Kyle Quinn, PACCAR senior vice president and Peterbilt general manager. “Peterbilt’s 78-year quality legacy bridges customers from owner-operators to large fleets – each of them benefits from Peterbilt’s premium quality, advanced technology, high residual value, and low total cost of ownership.”

“Since the early days of production in 1939, Peterbilt has been the preferred brand of drivers and owner operators built on a reputation of unrivaled quality and customer value. Today that customer preference has expanded to include medium and large fleets that appreciate not only the distinctive styling and driver preference but attributes such as low cost of ownership, integration of technology and class leading uptime and durability, all supported by a strong and extensive dealer network,” he added.

To commemorate the event, Peterbilt celebrated by hosting a SuperFan campaign to identify the ultimate fan of the iconic brand. The extraordinary celebration of Peterbilt’s history and heritage connected directly with thousands of Peterbilt drivers and fans, and gave them a platform to individually express the role that the brand has played in their lives.

The Peterbilt SuperFan promotion will also recognize five SuperFans through a promotional campaign culminating with a special presentation at the 2018 Mid America Trucking Show (MATS). One finalist will be selected as the top SuperFan and will be honored with the keys to the unique, 1,000,000th production unit, a Peterbilt Model 567 Heritage, fully customized to celebrate this remarkable milestone. Peterbilt accepted submissions from fans throughout the United States and Canada via a dedicated website at Peterbilt.com/SuperFanSearch through December 22, 2017. People were encouraged to visit the website and submit their stories, videos, and photos that show the passion that makes them a SuperFan.

“The Peterbilt brand is built on loyalty, it is the lifeblood of our business. We want to reward that loyalty and the 1,000,000th truck milestone will be the perfect opportunity. We will hand over the keys of a very special Model 567 Heritage to our biggest fan at a special ceremony at Mid America Truck Show. We have the best and most loyal customers and fans in the industry, and I’m excited to see and hear their stories,” said Quinn.