Petition to declare CPP, NPA terror groups filed this month

The Department of Justice (DOJ) will file this month before the appropriate court the petition for the declaration of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and New People’s Army (NPA) as terrorist organizations.

This will be done on the basis of the order made by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Peter Ong will prepare the petition.

“We were able to gather evidence, we call it atrocities, they call it tactical offensives. Nagfocus kami simula sa pag-assume ni President Duterte into office… because the president extended his hand for a just and lasting peace and ito yung mga (these are the) tactical offensives [by the CPP-NPA,” Ong said.

“We have about 15 incidents, these are very recent incidents. They committed terrorist acts that will justify designating them as terrorist organizations,” he added.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd has expressed confidence that the court will act in their favor.

“It has excellent chances because of numerous supporting evidence with them committing terroristic activities despite numerous initiatives of President Rodrigo Duterte to reach out to them,” Aguirre said.

A court decision is needed for the CPP-NPA to be considered terror organizations in accordance with Section 17 of the Human Security Act (Republic Act 9372).

The president halted the peace talks with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines/CPP-NPA in November due to a series of rebel attacks on state forces.