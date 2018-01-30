PetroEnergy raises P758M from stock rights offer

LISTED PetroEnergy Resources Corp. (PERC) said it raised about P758.3 million following the completion of its stock rights offering this month, the proceeds of which were earmarked to finance renewable energy (RE) projects in the pipeline.

In a disclosure on Monday, PetroEnergy announced the completion of the 1:2.6 stock rights offering of 157,975,512 common shares at P4.80 per rights share to all stockholders as of record date of January 12.

The final offer price was set at a discount of 20 percent over the P6.00 volume weighted average (VWAP) price of PERC for the last 10 trading days from December 19, 2017 to January 5.

The tentative listing of the common shares from the stock rights is on February 2, subject to the approval of the requirements from the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

PetroEnergy secured last December a notice of approval from the local bourse for its stock rights offering this month, which entitled each stockholder to subscribe to one rights share for every 2.6 common shares held. The rights offer period ran from January 22 to 26.

PetroEnergy is a publicly listed energy company under the Yuchengco Group of Companies that is engaged in upstream oil exploration and development. Founded in 1994, its main businesses are geothermal, petroleum, solar, and wind.