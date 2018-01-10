PetroEnergy sets rights offer price at P4.80/share

LISTED PetroEnergy Resources, Inc. (PERC) has set an offer price of P4.80 per share for its stock rights offering, which is expected to raise P758.3 million in fresh funds for the company which will be used to to finance its renewable energy (RE) projects and for general corporate purposes.

In a disclosure to the local bourse, PetroEnergy said on Monday that the final offer price of P4.80 per share was set at a discount of 20 percent over the P6.00 volume weighted average (VWAP) of PERC for the last 10 trading days from December 19, 2017 up to January 5, 2018.

PetroEnergy secured a notice of approval from the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) in December for its stock rights offering this month.

Under the exercise, the company will list an additional 157,975,512 common shares to cover its stock rights offering to all stockholders as of record date of January 12, 2018.

The entitlement ratio is one rights share for every 2.6 common shares held. The rights offer period runs from January 22 to 26.

Generation milestone

Meanwhile, PetroEnergy announced on Tuesday that its wind unit PetroWind Energy Corp. (PWEI) has achieved the 250-gigawatthour (GWh) generation mark from its wind power plant in the province of Aklan.

The energy production comes from its 36-megawatt (MW) Nabas-1 wind farm in the province, which commenced commercial operations in June 2015. It started providing clean and renewable power to the Western Visayas grid on March 24, 2015.

The Nabas-1 project is PetroWind’s first wind power project. The firm invested P4.5 billion to develop the facility, making it the single largest investment in Aklan.

PWEI is a joint venture among PetroGreen Energy Corp. (40 percent), Thailand-based BCPG Public Company Limited (40 percent), and EEI Power Corporation (20 percent).

The power milestone validates the company’s decision to choose Nabas as the site of their first wind venture, according to PetroEnergy President Milagros Reyes.

PetroGreen Trading Head Dave Gadiano said PWEI has been consistently achieving its target generation over the past two years amid seasonal variations. He said the consistently good wind trend has allowed them to record above average capacity factors in only 31 months.

PetroEnergy is a publicly listed energy company under the Yuchengco Group of Companies. It is in the business of undertaking upstream oil exploration and development. Since its inception in 1994, the company has diversified into RE and power generation.

PetroGreen, the renewable energy holding unit of PetroEnergy, attained in December last year the 1 billion kilowatt-hour (kWh) generation mark. The power output came from its 20-MW Maibarara-1 geothermal plant in Sto. Tomas, Batangas; Nabas-1 wind project in Aklan; and the 50-MW Tarlac-1 solar facility in Tarlac.