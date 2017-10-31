Petron concludes MNHPI stake sale

LISTED oil company Petron Corporation said on Monday all conditions for the completion of the sale of its shares in Manila North Harbour Port Inc. (MNHPI) to port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) had been complied with.

The conditions cover a share purchase agreement for the sale by Petron of 10.4 million shares in Manila North Harbor Port—equal to 34.83 percent of MNHPI’s outstanding shares—to ICTSI, the oil firm said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

MNHPI is a Philippine entity engaged in domestic port terminal business at the Manila North Harbour under contract with the Philippine Ports Authority. The shares were priced at P167.48 each.

“The transaction will allow ICTSI to contribute its experience, expertise, and state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure to enhance the operational efficiency of the domestic terminal in the Port of Manila and improve the traffic congestion in Metro Manila,” ICTSI said in September.

“This transaction will further improve the returns of ICTSI’s shareholders through this value-accretive acquisition,” it added.