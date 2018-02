PETRON Corp. will implement a big-time rollback in prices of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products this week.

The oil firm will slash prices of Gasul and Fiesta Gas by P1.65 per kilogram and of AutoLPG by 90 centavos per liter effective on Thursday at 12:01 a.m.

Other companies are expected to follow suit. JORDEENE B. LAGARE