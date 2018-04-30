Petron eco-run yields outstanding results

As a fuel innovator, industry leader Petron Corp. is continuously looking for ways to provide Filipino motorists with the best possible products in the market.

Having achieved recognition as the best gasoline in the country for its Petron Blaze 100 Euro 6, the company’s research and development team recently enhanced the formulation of its premium Petron Turbo Diesel to be the best diesel in the Philippines. Thus, last January, the Petron TriAction Performance Run – Diesel Edition took off from Manila to Baguio for a week-long series of tests on challenging mountain roads from Baguio to Ambuklao, and then from Baguio to Halsema, the highest elevation in the Philippine highway system, before finishing with a fuel economy run from Baguio back to Manila.

Outstanding Performance Across Vehicle Types

Faced with the challenge of measuring improvements in engine power, engine response, and acceleration, test drivers were asked to rate the performance of different diesel fuels in a stringent double blind procedure. Using a different diesel fuel each day for four days, the drivers drove the same winding, uphill-downhill route from Baguio City to Ambuklao Dam and back. All these while keenly observing whether there was an immediate engine response when going uphill after slowing down on a sharp curve, or if the engine does not feel strained when carrying a full load, or if the vehicle is able to accelerate smoothly even on long uphill climbs.

To ensure that Petron Turbo Diesel is able to deliver optimum performance across vehicle types, different vehicle categories and brands were included in the field test. The test vehicles consisted of a BMW X1, a European luxury subcompact crossover; a Toyota Innova, the market leading utility vehicle; a Honda CR-V Diesel, the 2017 Car of the Year-Philippines; a Nissan Urvan, a popular people-mover; a Ford Everest and Ford Ranger to represent the American brand; Isuzu mu-X and Isuzu D-MAX for the leader in commercial vehicles; and a Ssangyong Tivoli XLV, a Korean SUV model.

When asked to rank the test fuels—designated only by letter codes—in the daily runs, the consolidated results indicated that Petron Turbo Diesel was rated by the drivers as delivering the best performance in terms of power, engine response, and acceleration.

Improved Fuel Economy

Following the test protocol of the Department of Energy (DOE) Fuel Economy Run, the vehicles traversed some 230 kilometers from the Petron station on Kisad Road, Baguio City, going through the relatively busy Marcos Highway, then on to the Tarlac-Pangasian-La Union Expressway (TPLEX), the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), ending at Petron NLEX Southbound in Bocaue, Bulacan.

All vehicles delivered outstanding results, averaging 20 percent better than the official Fuel Efficiency Ratings (FER) posted in the 2017 DOE Fuel Economy Run. For example, the BMW X1 achieved 34.08 kpl, which is 43-percent better than the 23.88 kpl recorded in the DOE Run. The Honda CR-V’s fuel consumption improved by 19 percent to 28.52 kpl from 23.96kpl. The fuel efficiency results were similarly impressive for the other vehicles, as follows: Ford Everest – 27.21 kpl; Toyota Innova – 23.4 kpl; Ssangyong Tivoli XLV – 22.6 kpl; Isuzu mu-X – 19.97 kpl; Isuzu D=MAX – 18.44 kpl; Nissan Urvan – 17.22 kpl; and Ford Ranger – 17.08 kpl.

The Petron TriAction Performance Run – Diesel Edition was observed and certified by representatives from DOE, Automobile Association of the Philippines, and the Car Awards Group Inc.

Enhanced Diesel Formulation

Petron Turbo Diesel has been further enhanced as a high-performance, technologically-advanced fuel. With robust multi-functional additives in its improved formulation, this superior diesel fuel has been designed to unleash the full power and optimum performance of the most advanced and sophisticated diesel engines.

Petron Turbo Diesel has high ignition quality and combustibility that maximize fuel energy conversion for maximum engine power and efficiency. It has the ability to effectively clean up and keep clean the fuel injection system to deliver exceptional protection and sustained optimum performance.

Like all other Petron fuels, the enhanced formulation of Petron Turbo Diesel allows motorists to enjoy greater benefits from Petron’s TriAction Advantage which are: better engine protection for longer engine life; better mileage for longer drives; and better power.

In real world driving conditions, through the most challenging uphill-downhill and winding terrains, Petron Turbo Diesel has proven that Filipino motorists can enjoy more savings on maintenance and fuel consumption while getting the best driving experience from their vehicle.