Petron F4SEA: Raring to go!

Get ready for the only international formula race that we will see in our shores this year with our Time Speed Distance Fun Run bringing us there at the same time!

Advertisements

The South East Asian F4 Championship will be coming to the Philippines on October 20-22, 2017 at the Clark International Speedway and we have lined up a great Petron F4SEA TSD Fun Run to make it more memorable. With the forecast of rainy weather on those days, we will truly be entertained with the fastest cars ever to go wheel-to-wheel at the track.

Here are just some preview of our 2 events coming up next week and hope you can join us.

F4SEA

The world’s governing body on motor sports, the FIA, has streamlined the way to F1 by introducing F4 with regional championships around the world. The F4 South East Asia Championship is our regional, one-make series for Asia-Pacific drivers. This is a true, international 5 leg series that started in Sepang, Malaysia last September 29-October 1. They were one of the support races of the final Malaysian F1 GP and a lot of motor sports enthusiasts attended the finale.

We have traced F4’s path to greatness in our previous column and you can search it in The Manila Times archives. Just write my name or F4 Path to Greatness and you will find it.

Let me just say that this is really the most cost effective way to find out if you have what it takes to become a world champion and I hope there will be more Filipinos that will take this route soon!

Petron official sponsor

Our very own industry leader, Petron, is now the Official Fuel and Engine Oil supplier of the whole F4SEA Championship. Petron is very much present in Malaysia with more than 300 stations after taking over the operations of Exxon Mobil in Malaysia. This has positioned them right in the middle of the burgeoning Asian region, which will be great for massive expansion in the future.

Petron is also coming back to Motorsports after a long hibernation. With their Petron Blaze Euro 6 premium fuel and Petron Blaze Racing engine oil in the market, racing is now one of the main arena to promote their products. Expect a lot of hoopla to be created and this can only mean that we will all benefit from this revival soon!

F4SEA TSD RUN

To help commemorate this very exciting event, we have organized the Petron F4SEA TSD FUN RUN on Sunday, October 22, 2017. This Time-Speed-Distance rally will be our way of bringing motoring enthusiasts to the last day of the F4SEA championship and witness the crowning of the Philippine leg champion.

Our Sampaguita-type rally is open to all types of vehicles that can comfortably run in traffic conditions and the slow average speeds that we set. We emphasize road safety and we stick to the road regulations set forth by the government. There can be 2-5 pax per vehicle and divided into Overall, Novice and Family Divisions. They can also form a team of 2-3 cars to go for the Team awards.

Accuracy in timing and route navigation will determine the winner of the event and speed will definitely take a back seat in this event. There will be 1 demerit imposed when you come in either late or early to a checkpoint. To add more excitement, there are various unannounced checkpoints and DIY trivia contests along the way!

We will meet at the Petron NLEX KM42 station on Sunday 7am, October 22 and do a half day run around Clark then proceed to watch the races after. A pre-event briefing will be done today, October 15, at the L’entrecote Resto, Forbes Town, BGC, near Burgos Circle, 2pm for all the newbies.

For more details on the Petron F4 TSD run, you can check out our FB accounts of Mike Potenciano and MP Turbo Philippines. It will be a great way to enjoy the event with the family in your car!

F4SEA Malaysia results

Daniel Cao of China was the big winner in the opening round of the Malaysian F4 Southeast Asia Championship season but it was Malaysia’s Nazim Azman who stole the thunder.

Cao won 3 of the 5 races held over three days. He also finished 2nd and 4th in the remaining 2 races to be crowned the Malaysian F4SEA champion. India’s Nayan Chatterjee was 2nd overall after finishing 3rd in 3 races, 2nd in one and 6th in the opening race.

Nazim, came of age yesterday as he won the last 2 races of the weekend and finished 3rd in Race 4 to get 3rd overall. Nazim was trailing Shepherd for the first five laps before making a brave move on the first corner of the sixth lap, pressuring the Thai into making a mistake before sneaking ahead in the second corner. Once in front, there was no catching Nazim as Shepherd was busy defending his position as Chatterjee and Cao were attacking relentlessly.

I’m very happy to be the event champion. This victory has strengthened my resolve to claim the overall title. I’m looking forward to the rest of the series, especially the next round in the Philippines,” said Cao after taking the Championship trophy.

Get ready

Following the Philippine leg, the Formula 4 Southeast Asia Championship will move to Sentul International Circuit in Indonesia (November 24 to 26), Buriram International Circuit in Thailand (Jan 12-14) and the finale back in Sepang (Feb 9-11).

For now, we are still praying that there will be a Filipino driver that can join the Clark event at the last minute. This will give us someone to cheer on and hopefully, continue the great wins of Gabe Tayao and Angie King in last year’s inaugural F4SEA races. Godspeed and see you there!