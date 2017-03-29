Petron fuel now Euro 6-compliant

PETRON Corporation announced on Tuesday its Blaze 100 gasoline is the cleanest and most advanced gasoline in the Philippine market after surpassing Euro 6 standards, the most stringent fuel technology and emission benchmark in the world today.

The company also successfully launched a full range of locally produced Euro 5 fuels last year.

To qualify for Euro 6, fuel should have significantly reduced particle numbers, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and hydrocarbons in vehicle emissions. Particle number (PN) is the additional criterion that separates Euro 5 and Euro 6 fuel standards.

Petron’s Blaze 100 Euro 6 was rigorously tested and certified by leading global laboratories and engine rating experts SGS, Millbrook Proving Ground in the United Kingdom, and ISP The Testing Institute in Germany.

“We are proud that Blaze 100 Euro 6 meets the world’s best environmental and fuel technology standards. With the highest octane rating but the lowest sulfur content, it is the best gasoline in the market by far in terms of power, efficiency, engine protection, and reduced emissions,” Petron President and CEO Ramon S. Ang said.

“Since our fuels are locally produced and formulated in our refinery, we can guarantee the quality and consistency of Petron fuels,” Ang said.

“We will continue to innovate and lead in fuels technology so we can put more savings in our customers’ pockets while improving air quality across the nation,” he added.

Tests showed Blaze 100 Euro 6 contains less than 3 ppm (parts per million) sulfur, compared to the Euro 6 standard of 10 ppm maximum. Euro 4 fuel, which is the mandated standard in the country, contains up to 50 ppm. Blaze 100 Euro 6 also passed the PN tests with flying colors as it was three times cleaner than the limit.

Blaze 100 Euro 6 is available in nearly 300 Petron service stations nationwide.

Samples of Blaze 100 Euro 6 were taken from Petron’s Bataan refinery and randomly from its stations by SGS, and the samples were then sent to SGS laboratories in the UK, Singapore and the Philippines. All samples tested met specifications (EN 228:2012) for Euro 6-technology vehicles.

Petron also sent samples to ISP The Testing Institute which conducted a Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) test with Blaze 100 Euro 6. ISP found it did not cause carbon deposits in GDI engines. GDI is a more advanced engine technology that addresses fuel economy and emissions. It is being used in newer European, American, and Asian car models.

Millbrook Proving Ground conducted an Intake Valve Deposit (IVD) test and found Blaze 100 Euro 6 cleaned over 70 percent of engine deposits in 60 hours.

According to Petron, due to its pure formulation and very high octane, Blaze 100 Euro 6 gives motorists’ six advantages and benefits: improved fuel efficiency; powerful engine performance and acceleration; guaranteed cleaner engines on just one full tank; improved combustion with its unique fuel and additive formulation; significantly reduced harmful emissions; and reduced maintenance costs.