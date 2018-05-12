Petron Kia Rally of Champions – Family Affair

(Part 1)

After our successful inaugural race of the Petron Rally of Champions Presented by KIA last March, we planned for back to back rounds to get the schedule on course and to get the participants involved in two days of ROC action. What we didn’t expect was the huge turnout and the exciting climax at the end!

Petron recently sponsored the huge Toyota Vios Cup Season 5 and this gave us the chance to bring the ROC Round 2’s Time Speed Distance format to the Clark International Speedway to watch the Vios Cup races on its final Saturday race day.

We made a promise to the SBMA Tourism Department officials and our Subic friends that we will come back for another round. So for Round 3, Sunday, we chose a new venue to showcase the Autocross discipline to all. We got a big surprise of when the Subic locals came in droves to support the race!

Here’s the first part of the Petron ROC that is really attracting a lot of drivers to its unique 3-in-1 race format and making it a true family affair.

TSD past

Our Petron Time Speed Distance Rally format was launched last year and had become a hit among new and old rally enthusiasts. We had several classes to make sure that all will come home a winner.

The 2017 Overall and Family Division winners were the Reyes Family with father Ray and his children Justin, Denise and Paula. Team Champions were Team Dizonoiks of Ramon Raffy and Ryan Dizon. Masters Class Champions were Boy Eusebio, Raul Tuason and Janferds Balois.

TSD is probably the best venue to practice one’s skill in route navigation and in mastering the art of calculating the perfect time needed for all checkpoints. It’s not speed that will win this event but the team who will not get lost and be on time, all the time at announced and hidden time controls.

Start mayhem

To help promote the 5th season of the Toyota Vios Cup, now sponsored by Petron, our ROC/TSD was programmed to get to Clark Speedway before lunchtime. However, just getting to the start venue, the Petron NLEX KM23, was hampered by severe traffic jams that extended all the way from SM North EDSA. The 0700 hour meeting time became 0900 and we had to cancel the first stage to regroup in Petron Clark Main Avenue.

After more delays in San Simon and accidents along the way to Clark, we were able to start around 1100. The second stage was a technical stage of more than 30 kms inside Clark Freeport that ended in Deca Wakeboard.

Leading the field was Stuart/Sandra Samson and Alex Angeles in a Mini with only 61 demerits. The Tuason Family of rally driver Raul, wife Jackie, Benjie and Jawie came in 2nd with 154 demerits. Master Division leader Boy Eusebio, Janferds Balois and Jerald Valdez in a KIA Picanto came in 3rd with 245 demerits. The Reyes Family of Justin, Denise and Paula in another Mini came in 4th with 389 demerits. 5th place was Bong Africa and Jon Francisco in a KIA Forte with 425 demerits.

Stage 3

The 3rd stage went to the Petron Gateway Station where an Artillery Monument is located behind it. Then the teams were supposed to end at the Clark Speedway but due to delays of some competitors, we were held up and couldn’t catch up with the leaders. Thus, we had to cut short the timed stage up to the Clark North Toll Booth.

This is where the KIA team of Boy Eusebio really shined and surprised everyone with only 32 demerits to take 1st place. 2nd went to the Dizon Family of Ramon, Ryan and Raffy in a Mini drove well with 195 demerits. Go Flat Out’s James Tagle, Isaac Atienza and Gilbert Jose took a hard fought 3rd place with 205. Kia’s Joel Lago, Ray Reyes and Rico Gino went up to 4th with 242. Stuart Samson’s Mini team fell down to 5th place with 266.

Trivia galore

The event not only had timing and route compliance as the winner’s basis but the trivia questions and pictures to be taken along the route. There were 50 demerits given for any wrong or unfilled blanks on the sheets. This kept everyone on their toes and really involved each member to look for the answers along the way.

After checking all the answers and computing their respective demerits, there was a tie between KIA’s Boy Eusebio and MINI’s Stuart Samson with 577 demerits each. It was the first time that this happened and Eusebio gets the 1st overall points due to his better-timed run demerits. 3rd overall went to the Tuasons and was just reward since there was a very good atmosphere amongst their family members. GFO’s James Tagle got 4th and Dizons’ 5th.

Family Division went to the Tuasons, followed by Dizons and Reyes Family. Novice champion was Jeffrey Soberon, Dondon Yu and Gino Matibag from Subic. Master’s Division was taken by the overall winner Boy Eusebio and Raul Tuason in 2nd place. Paul Tolentino with the Valino family of Rose and her kids got 2nd in Novice and 3rd in the Master’s Class.

Mini Team through the efforts of Samson and Dizon got 1st overall. Coming in close 2nd was the KIA Team of Eusebio and Africa. Finally, Go Flat Out of Tagle and Tolentino came in 3rd.

Stay tuned for next week’s ROC Round 3 and you will see why this event is fast becoming a family affair. Godspeed!