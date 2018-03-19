Petron launches new Lakbay Alalay ‘serve’

Petron’s Lakbay Alalay has evolved over the past three decades into a comprehensive year-round program that ensures vehicles are roadworthy while taking care of the well being of motorists, passengers, motorcycle riders, and even pedestrians. Its new slogan is SERVE, which stands for Sincere, Efficient, Responsible, Valuable and Efficient service, both in and out of the vehicle.

For this coming Holy Week, participating Petron Car Care Centers and service stations will offer the traditional free safety checks to ensure vehicles are roadworthy and mechanically sound. Adding to these checks are Petron’s new information campaign for motorists to do a pre-trip BLOWBAG check up of their vehicles, encouraging the saying of the Driver’s Prayer every time they get behind the wheel. Safety banners like “Seatbelts Save Lives” and “Helmets On, Headlights On” will also be put up for bike riders.

The Petron Lakbay Alalay road safety component—tagged as “Best Biyahe Caravan” — will also be going to seven schools, three communities, and three malls, in addition to conducting the usual station-based check ups during long holiday weekends. Petron will also push its “Bisita Gasulista” campaign that advocates checking your Petron Gasul LPG tanks for leaks and other problems plus turning off the LPG cylinder valves before going out of town.

For the upcoming Holy Week holidays, there will be Petron Lakbay Alalay activations on Wednesday from 7 am to 4 pm, and on Thursday from 4 am to 5 pm at the following Petron service stations:

Northern Luzon: – PEC1 NLEX, Marilao, Bulacan; Lakeshore NLEX, Mexico, Pampanga; Parkville Km 42 Plaridel, Bulacan; and TPLEX Km 134 Northbound, Pura, Tarlac.

South Luzon – PEC 3 SLEX, San Pedro, Laguna; PNCC Km 44 SLEX, Silangan, Cavite; and Star Tollways, Malvar, Batangas.

Visayas – West Diversion Road, Mandurriao, Iloilo City; Cebu North Road, Tabok, Mandaue City, Cebu; and Law-An, Talisay, Cebu.

Mindanao – National Highway, Barrio Bulua, Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental; Baranga Kauswagan, Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental; Diversion Road, Buhangin, Davao City; and National Highway, Ulas, Davao City, Davao del Sur.

On Saturday from 7 am to 4 pm, and on Sunday from 10 am to 8 pm the Petron Lakbay Alalay teams will be at:

Northern Luzon – PEC 2 NLEX, Bocaue, Bulacan; and TPLEX Km 134 Southbound, Pura, Tarlac.

Southern Luzon – Star Toll, Lipa City, Batangas; and MATES, SLEX Km 44, Silangan, Cavite.

Since it was first launched during the Holy Week of 1986, Petron Lakbay Alalay continues to be driven by the “Lakbayanihan” spirit of Petron employee-volunteers.