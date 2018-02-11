Petron Mabuhay Time Speed Distance Championship review

(Part 2)

Petron Bonifacio run

The biggest field came during the 2nd round called the Petron F4SEA Fun Run. The Chevy Club members took all of the team awards and overall wins in the different classes. The next event was held to celebrate our National Heroes Day, the Petron Bonifacio Fun Run, held last November 26, 2017. We were blessed to have more than 55 participants in 19 cars that took off at the new Mini Alabang Showroom.

The victorious Chevy Club was back in force, headed by their president Goi Sennon and Marion Bacani. However, they lost the services of their grand slam winners, Ruel Ramos and Kim Navarro, as they transferred to a new team. This was composed of the Brotherhood of Christian Businessmen and Professionals, Alabang East Chapter that they were also part of.

They were joined by newcomers Ting, Bow, and Vinci Valdez in one car and Ting Garcia, Manding Bajacan and Janferds Balois in another. No one paid too much attention to the new members, as they were all new to the sport. That would be the biggest mistake committed by the other competitors!

Grand Slam again

The Valdez family won the Overall, Novice, Family and Team divisions and was another grand slam for the 2nd time by the newbies! The father, Ting Valdez is a great mathematician who handled the timing duties, his son Vinci was the route navi, and wife/mother Bow was the driver. This proved to be the right combination and they won over the Chevy Team of Goi Sennon, Cookie Cortez and Emman Cañeda.

Goi took her 2nd heartbreak award as she almost won the event except for the trivia contest that dropped their team’s score by 29 demerits from the winners. She also had the previous F4SEA Fun Run wrapped up until the trivia scores were counted. Nevertheless, it was a great to had gotten two second places and boosted their overall championship standings.

Coming in third place was the come backing family of the Reyes clan-father Ray, Daughters Paula, Denise and son Justin. They only lost by 3 demerits over the Chevy Team and were frustrated that another opportunity was lost to gain more points.

Since the top 2 winners were Novices, the 3rd Novice winner went to the champion of the first round, Stuart Samson, Alex Angeles and Charles Mondragon. Having missed the 2nd round, the team was a little rusty and missed a checkpoint near the end and had to go back. This cost a massive amount of demerits and dropped their standing accordingly.

Family and masters classes

With the Valdez’s taking the Family division, 2nd place to the Reyes clan, 3rd went to Alex and Fhatz Nilo of BCBP Alabang East. They were followed by the Gabas Family of Albert, Trebyn and Gwendolyn Giluane in 4th and the Bofills of Michael, Janice and Jamhill came in 5th.

We introduced a new division called the Masters Class for any team with at least 1 senior member in their team. There was a big clamor for this class as we had members that would like to get a Masters trophy for their efforts.

The inaugural winner of the Masters class was the BCBP AE Team of Ting Garcia, Manding Bajacan and Janferds Balois. Even though the first 2 were seniors and new to the sport, they were ably navigated by the not so senior but experienced Janferds to a popular win.

The very supportive team of seniors and rally veterans, Boy Eusebio and Raul Tuason came in 2nd with the youngest participant, 13 year old Jerald Valdez as their navigator! It was a great combination and they edged out fellow rally veteran and always present family Mon, Tess and Raffy Dizon.

Congratulations to all the Bonifacio Leg winners! The final round, called the Petron Rizal TSD Fun Run, will be reported next week along with the overall winners. Godspeed!