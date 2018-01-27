Petron Mabuhay Time Speed Distance Championship review

(Part 1)

To our new TSD Fun Run drivers and navigators, welcome to the club!

We have just concluded the Petron Mabuhay Time Speed Distance Championship and we are happy to have produced more than 110 participants, 11 Teams and numerous priceless moments that will last a lifetime!

We never thought that our TSD runs would create such exciting moments and cause quite a stir in social media after each of the 4 legs. With different themes in each leg- our Independence Day celebrations last June, Formula 4 Southeast Asian Championship in Clark in September, the Andres Bonifacio Heroes Day last November and the final Rizal Commemoration this January-we were really happy that we had found a great, amazing race format that is truly a family oriented event!

We have written much about our Time Speed Distance events in the past and you can check them here in Manila Times by searching for TSD and the initial 2 rounds. Let us review how the Petron TSD Championship was won and who the winners are for the inaugural 2017 season.

Petron Bonifacio Run

The biggest field came during the 2nd round called the Petron F4SEA Fun Run. The Chevy Club members took all of the team awards and overall wins in the different classes. The next event was held to celebrate our National Heroes Day, the Petron Bonifacio Fun Run, held last November 26, 2017. We were blessed to have more than 55 participants in 19 cars that took off at the new Mini Alabang Showroom.

The victorious Chevy Club was back in force, headed by their president Goi Sennon and Marion Bacani. However, they lost the services of their grand slam winners, Ruel Ramos and Kim Navarro, as they transferred to a new team. This was composed of the Brotherhood of Christian Businessmen and Professionals, Alabang East Chapter that they were also part of.

They were joined by newcomers Ting, Bow, and Vinci Valdez in one car and Ting Garcia, Manding