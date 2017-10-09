Petron official fuel, engine oil of F4SEA

Have you ever dreamed of seeing a Filipino driver in Formula 1? That dream is slowly coming to fruition with our Philippines’ leading oil industry company, Petron, becoming the Official Fuel and Engine Oil of F4 South East Asia Championship for 2017.

Petron president and Chief Executive Officer Ramon Ang, an avid motor sports enthusiast, announced, “We are proud to fuel the 2017 F4 South East Championship and welcome this opportunity to show how our proudly Philippine made Petron Blaze 100 Euro 6 gasoline and Petron Blaze Racing Engine Oil meet the severe demands of International competitive racing.”

“We hope that the young F4 drivers will appreciate the performance advantage of our world-class products,” he added.

Petron is a leading player in the Malaysian market with more than 500 stations and is making its presence felt in motor sports with its world-class products. The locally made Petron Blaze 100 Euro 6 fuel is the only one that passes the stringent Euro 6 standards that no one has matched yet in the country. Its all gasoline formulation with 100 RON rating will deliver the required power, mileage and engine protection that modern F4 cars will need.

The Petron Blaze Racing Engine Oil is a fully synthetic, high performance oil that can withstand the higher temperatures, impact and loading conditions that a high revving race engine goes through every lap. The very fast acceleration and cornering forces exerted by the F4 cars will truly subject this oil to its limits and will surely deliver its best in these conditions.

Path to f1

The hard and competitive path to F1 had been made easier with the creation of F4 by the world governing body of motor sports, the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile or FIA. To give Asia-Pacific drivers a chance against the mighty Europeans and Americas, FIA had given our region their own F4SEA championship.

This year’s F4SEA will have five rounds with 30 races total and started at the Malaysian F1 GP the other Sunday. The next round will be here at the Clark International Speedway on October 20-22, 2017 where Filipino open-wheel racing champion Tyson Sy is set to compete. The other rounds will go to Indonesia, Thailand and back to Malaysia in February 2018. The Petron Blaze 100 Euro 6 Fuel and Petron Blaze Racing Engine Oil are used in all rounds of the one make series.

F4SEA is going on its second year under the able stewardship of Peter Thompson of Asian Autosport Action. They had a great launch last year in that Petron backed up the Philippine leg in October 2016. Last year, Petron’s Blaze 100 Fuel was only up to Euro 5 standards but this year, Blaze 100 is now Euro 6 and is set to conquer new frontiers in the region.