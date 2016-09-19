Petron partners with Uber

Petron Corporation last week launched its partnership with the leading ridesharing application, Uber, to give thousands of Uber partner-drivers in Metro Manila special bonus points, discounts and other privileges when using the Uber x Petron Value Card (PVC) at participating Petron service stations.

An exclusive privilege for Uber partner-drivers, special bonus points can be earned on top of the regular 1-peso point for every P250 worth of fuel purchase when using the Uber x PVC. The special bonus points are 25-peso points and 50-peso points when they load up with P500 to below P1,000 and P1,000 to P2,000 worth of Petron Blaze 100, Petron XCS and Petron Xtra Advance, respectively. For Petron Turbo Diesel and Petron Diesel Max, the special bonus points are 10-peso points for purchases worth P500 to below P1,000, and 20-peso points for purchases between P1,000 to P2,000.

The special bonus points can be availed of only by Uber Partner-Drivers and can give them savings of about 5.0 percent when they avail of the rebate/cash back benefit.

On top of these exciting rewards, Uber x PVC holders can also avail of free 24/7 towing assistance, personal accident insurance coverage, and other privileges and benefits such as discounts at partner establishments.

“Our partnership shows the strength of two innovators. Petron has always been the Philippines’ leader in fuels and product innovations, while Uber as we all know changed and more importantly improved the transport service in the country,” Petron Vice-President for National Sales Division Archie Gupalor said.

“At Uber, we work non-stop to ensure that we provide our Partner-Drivers with offerings to help them earn more. That’s why we are excited to work with Petron on providing our Partner-Drivers with special perks and discounts through the Uber x Petron Value Card,” Laurence Cua, Uber Philippines general manager said.

“Thousands of Uber Partner-Drivers are plying the roads of Metro Manila and Metro Cebu as more and more Filipino drivers are finding flexible earnings opportunities through Uber. Petron is the perfect partner for Uber Partner-Drivers since we have the widest retail network in the industry,” Gupalor added.