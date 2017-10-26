Petron plans new securities offering

PETRON Corp., the country’s largest oil refining and marketing company, said on Wednesday that it intended to issue new undated securities to repurchase, refinance, or redeem $750 million in undated subordinated capital securities issued in 2013.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), it said management had been authorized to pursue the solicitation of consents from the holders of the undated securities listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, “for the approval of certain amendments to the Trust Deed dated February 6, 2013, as amended and supplemented from time to time.”

“The Company intends to issue new undated capital securities (the “New Securities”) to repurchase, refinance and/or redeem the 2013 Securities and is seeking the proposed amendments by way of the Consent Solicitation to confirm its ability to issue the New Securities,” it said.

“The New Securities are expected to be senior to the 2013 Securities until such 2013 Securities are repurchased, refinanced and/or redeemed,” Petron said.

Consent solicitation is defined as the process by which an issuer of a security proposes amendments to the terms of a security agreement. The proposal is made to investors who hold a stake in the security.

In February and March 2013, Petron raised a total of $750 million from two offerings of perpetual securities.

The first offering, worth $500 million, closed on February 6. Another $250 million was offered in a reopening of the offering, which closed on March 11. The undated securities carry an interest rate of 7.5 percent.

Petron supplies almost 40 percent of the country’s oil requirements. It operates an integrated crude oil refinery and petrochemicals complex with a rated capacity of 180,000 barrels per day in Limay, Bataan.

Shares of Petron firmed 0.81 percent to close at P9.93 each on Wednesday.