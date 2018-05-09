Petron posts record P5.8B net income

PETRON Corp. said on Tuesday its consolidated net income in the first quarter of 2018 rose 4 percent to a record P5.8 billion against the P5.6 billion registered in 2017 driven by improved capacity at its Bataan refinery.

Consolidated revenues reached P129 billion during the period, 21 percent higher than the P106 billion recorded in the previous year.

Stable and improved operating efficiencies at its Bataan refinery significantly contributed to its positive performance during the first quarter, Petron told the local bourse.

The refinery, which has a production capacity of 180,000 barrels per day, hit its highest ever utilization rate at 99 percent, or near full capacity during the period.

Petron achieved strong sales with combined volumes of 26.6 million barrels despite higher international oil prices and softer demand. This was driven by a 5 percent increase in consolidated domestic sales equivalent to more than 1 million barrels.

“This is at par with last year’s volumes, which reached all-time highs,” it said.

Petron noted that the price of benchmark Dubai crude in the first three months of the year surged 20 percent from a year ago to almost $64 a barrel.

“Our financial and operating performance in the first quarter of 2018 is a strong indication that we are on track for another unprecedented year. While we are focused on high-margin segments such as retail, we are also fast-tracking our logistics projects to further integrate our value chain, reflecting increased demand for Petron’s superior products,” Petron President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon Ang said.

“This year promises to be a challenging one but with our ability to quickly deal and adapt to trends and changes, we will remain the market leader, secure better results, and continue to be a great company to work in and to own,” Ang added.

Petron supplies almost 40 percent of the country’s oil requirements and also exports different petroleum and non-fuel products to Asia-Pacific countries including India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Pakistan, as well as to the United Arab Emirates.