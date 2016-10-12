Petron pummels F2 Logistics in 2016 Asics Philippine Superliga Grand Prix

Petron brandished its vintage form as it blasted F2 Logistics, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19, in the 2016 Asics Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix brought to you by PLDT Home Ultera last night at the FilOil Flying V Center.

American import Stephanie Niemer sizzled, but it was a total team effort for the Tri-Activ Spikers, who captured their second straight win in this prestigious club tourney bankrolled by Mikasa, Mueller, Grand Sport and Senoh with TV5 as official broadcast partner.

One of the seven foreign players who will represent PSL-F2 Logistics Manila in the prestigious FIVB Women’s Club World Championship from Oct. 18 to 23 at the Mall of Asia Arena, Niemer delivered 15 kills, two blocks and four aces for 21 points while Frances Molina chipped in 12 markers coming off six kills and six of the team’s 14 total aces.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas tallied nine hits while 6-foot-5 Serena Warner had eight markers while providing the defensive presence for Petron, which ruled the season-ending conference two years ago before emerging as runner up last year.

“I’m happy because our performance is improving every game,” said Petron coach Shaq Delos Santos following the sweet victory that was completed after 72 minutes of action in this match that also has Focus Athletics, KLab Cyscorpions, Foton, Petron and F2 Logistics as sponsors.

“Our offense was on point and our services were very impressive. We just have to work harder in training, especially now that we will be having a three-week break. I know our locals still have something to show”

With their import in Hayley Spelman yet to arrive, the Cargo Movers banked heavily on Sydney Kemper while Cha Cruz and Aby Marano tried to spark a rally late in the deciding set, turning a 13-20 disadvantage into a manageable 19-23 deficit.

But Molina connected a kill to seal the victory for Petron.

“This is a long conference,” Delos Santos added. “Although we already won two straight games, winning the title is a different story. We have to condition ourselves and make some adjustments when the league resumes on November 3.”

Kemper had nine points while Cruz finished with eight markers for F2 Logistics, which absorbed its second straight loss after dropping its opening game to reigning champion Foton last Saturday.

Games on Nov. 3

(FilOil Flying V Center)

3 pm – F2 Logistics vs Cignal

5 pm – Foton vs Generika

7 pm – RC Cola-Army vs Petron