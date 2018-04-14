Petron Rally of Champions – priceless!

With the new and old racing enthusiasts all agreeing that our Petron Rally of Champions Presented by Kia’s series has one of the best formats ever, we are happy to report that the 3 races in 1 event were tightly fought during the 2 days of competition. We pick it up with the successful Arrive and Drive Sunday edition.

Arrive and Drive Race 2

The biggest winner of AAD Race 2 was stock Toyota Altis driver Raffy Dizon with a total of only 1 demerit in his 2 runs! He was able to do a perfect run with no demerit and the final run with only 0.1 second off. The run is more stunning because no gadgets, communication or outside help are allowed to get your perfect time. That is the way to win this AAD race-very consistent driving and not being too fast or slow!

Second place went to MP Turbo’s 16yo Jerald Valdez who made another great run of 2 demerits! Jerald got only a total of 0.2 second off his target driving the nimble and swift Kia Picanto. Subic’s own Jeff Soberon came in third with another great run with 9 demerits in his own FWD Mitsubishi Lancer this time.

Jeff also won the highest bracket called Group A and overall winner Raffy’s brother Ryan Dizon came in 2nd. Group B was taken by Gelo Sison with 23 demerits, Raffy Dizon got Group C with that fantastic 1 demerit run and our 15yo daughter of team owner Mark Young, Romina took Group D with 18 demerits. Her run was good for 4th overall and beating out the time of a lot veterans including her dad!

Exciting Super Battle

The fastest cars with the fastest drivers gave a great show for the crowd in Subic on Saturday! This was led by the 13yo racing sensation Iñigo Anton who posted the best time 1:56.61 in the premiere Open Forza class. Hi dad Carlos Anton did a better time of 1:56.30 but was done in the Open FWD class. which was not the top class. The battle of the father and son duo in Mark Young’s Honda Civic EF was the highlight of the day!

The Open RWD class was all about the drift kings doing their best to control their powerful machines and avoid sliding them too much in the tight kart track. Pampanga’s best Audel Sison took the overall win even though he used his stock Nissan Skyline after his racecar blew a turbo with a time of 2:08.62. His protégé John Boban had to keep his powerful Skyline under check with a time of 2:13.55. Boban had some problems early on when his turbo pipe blew and that affected his accumulated overall time. Subic’s Soberon maximized his Friend’s Toyota GT 86 and took 3rd place with 2:23.22.

ROC Royal

The pinnacle race of the Petron Rally of Champions Presented by KIA is the same as the title, the Petron Rally of Champions or ROC for short. The Present, Future, Past and Masters champions of the country came over to support the event, including AAP’s motor sport chairman and International Rally Champion Mandy Eduque.

Mandy gave some words of encouragement to our MP Turbo group that he hopes we pursue this series as it is truly unique and exciting to see the veterans back in the sport. The ROC follows the Asian Gymkhana format where our Filipino team of Carlos Anton and Milo Rivera were victorious in the inaugural race in 2016. The champions had no practice on the track, used the same KIA cars of their category and the track and cars were changed every run. This made for a very good equalizer for all participants!

Olongapo Mayor Rolen Paulino also graced the occasion and even won his special VIP class! Mayor Rolen, Mandy and the other members of the ROC Masters category all did one lap in the KIA Picanto. Rolen’s karting background and home court advantage gave him a fast time of 1:06.38 that no one could beat!

Saturday ROC

The 1st race of the ROC was held on Saturday and Carlos Anton continued his dominance in the Present Champions’ category. After winning in Super Battle, Carlos led Audel Sison with a fast time of 2:17:05 against Audel’s 2:25.22. John Boban came in 3rd with about 1.5 seconds off Sison’s time.

The Past Champions saw come backing driver Alvin Santos take a superb 2:24.25 leading yours truly with 2:25.79 after a slow first run. Baguio driver Alfie Concepcion made it to 3rd place with 2:26.31 and edged out rally driver Art Guevarra who was leading until the night runs.

The Future champions was easily won by junior champion Iñigo Anton over slalom driver Allen Santiago. Anton even took the fastest time in the Kia Picanto, besting all champions that drove the mighty, miniscule 1000cc car! The Masters class was won by slalom champion Roy Santiago ahead of retired Judge and MP Turbo rally driver Banny Vargas.

Sunday finale

With the conflicting schedules of the champions, Sunday’s ROC became Race 2 of the event. Here, I saw my skills got polished the day before and got a good rest to take the Top Champions’ Shootout where all the champions of the 4 categories battled it out for the fastest accumulated time.

With a record 1st lap and a minor mistake in the 2nd lap, my 1:01.81 was enough to win 1st place overall and the Past Champions category. Fil-Am driver and Future Champs winner Gene Agatep, who was a very accomplished driver in the US, took 2nd overall with 1:03.04. 3rd place went to Masters Champion Tom Pastor 1:03.28 and his son, Present Champion Don Pastor got 4th. Don knocked a cone early on and gave him a 2 second penalty.

The Past Champions category had rally driver Art Guevarra in 2nd and 3rd went to Subic karter Alex Layson. In Masters, retired rally drivers Raul Tuason got 2nd and Boy Eusebio in 3rd. Future Champs saw 18yo slalom sensation Adriel Pacis take 2nd and Gelo Sison in 3rd.

Next rounds will be a back to back event of the Petron ROC with 28th having the Time Speed Distance rally and on the 29th, the Autocross discipline. This will again be in Subic’s Pier One parking lot along Waterfront road. Hope to see you all during the long weekend! Godspeed!