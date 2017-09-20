Petron reinforces lineup for Grand Prix

All-Filipino Conference champion Petron has tapped three seasoned players as imports in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix beginning on October 21.

The Blazers Spikers secured the services of American open hitter Lindsay Stalzer who steered the Foton Tornadoes to back-to-back titles in the import-laden conference in 2015 and 2016.

Stalzer was also part of the PSL Selection that saw action in the prestigious FIVB Women’s Club World Championship held in Manila last year.

The 33-year old former Bradley University standout first played for Cignal in the 2014 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix before transferring to Foton in 2015 and 2016.

Before her Manila stint, Stalzer played in a commercial league in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Joining Stalzer in Petron are American wing spiker Hillary Hurley and prolific Japanese libero Yuri Fukuda who was also member of the PSL Selection in the FIVB world meet.

Hurley last played for Korea Express Corporation in a Korean volleyball league where she was scoring as high as 34 points, apart from her stints in commercial leagues in Switzerland, Sweden, Puerto Rico and Finland.

Petron actually wants to bring back American open spikers Stephanie Niemer and Alaina Bergsma.

But different volleyball clubs in Europe already signed the two super imports.

Stalzer, Hurley and Fukuda are expected to blend well with local players including playmaker Rhea Dimaculangan.

The other members of the team are Ces Molina, Mika Reyes, Aiza Pontillas, Cherry Ann Rondina, Ria Meneses, Carmela Tunay, Bernadeth Pons, Shiela Marie Pineda, April Ross Hingpit and Carmina Aganon.

Petron last won the Grand Prix crown in 2014 behind Bergsma and Brazilian setter Erica Adachi.