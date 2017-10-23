Petron seeks TRO on lease deal issue

PETRON Corporation has asked the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court (RTC) to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the Philippine National Oil Co. (PNOC) to stop the latter from terminating their lease agreement.

In an emailed statement on Saturday, Petron said it asked for the issuance of a TRO “to stop PNOC from performing acts aimed at ousting Petron of its leased properties.”

Petron said PNOC’s “breach of a binding and compulsory sale-leaseback contract” threatens not only Petron’s operations and its investors but also the broader economy that relies on its petroleum products.

“By unilaterally setting aside the renewal clauses of the Lease Agreements and by categorically declaring its refusal to honor them, PNOC committed a fundamental breach of its Lease Agreements with Petron,” Petron said in an emailed statement on Saturday.

Petron has existing lease agreements with PNOC for the sites of its $3-billion refinery in Bataan, 24 bulk plants, and 67 gasoline stations. It supplies more than a third of the country’s petroleum requirements.

In 1993, it was compelled to relinquish the land to PNOC to adhere to the requirements of its privatization. It transferred these properties to PNOC via a deed of conveyance and lease agreements that guaranteed its long-term use and continuous use by Petron.

“If PNOC will continue to disregard its reciprocal obligations on the conveyance of our land, then they should return the properties to us. Petron has invested billions of dollars on these properties,” Petron added.

Petron said it offered to negotiate the terms of the agreement with PNOC as early as last year, but was constrained to seek judicial intervention after PNOC President and Chief Executive Reuben Lista told them early this year that PNOC will terminate the lease agreement because of provisions allegedly disadvantageous to the government.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said in a media briefing last week that the Department of Energy (DOE) has formed a negotiating committee within PNOC which is tasked to hold talks and find a win-win solution for all.

Petron operates an integrated crude oil refinery and petrochemicals complex with a rated capacity of 180,000 barrels a day in Limay, Bataan. It also has 2,200 service stations and various industrial accounts.

Shares of Petron fell 2.38 percent to close at P9.84 on Friday.