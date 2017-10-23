Peugeot L750 R Hybrid is made for cyberspace

Peugeot has revealed its high performance digital concept car dubbed the L750 R Hybrid Vision Gran Turismo for use in the video game Gran Turismo Sport.

According to the French marque, the concept car marks the release of Sony’s latest racing game Gran Turismo Sport on October 17, following last year’s premiere of its tamer sibling, the L500 R HYbrid concept, which celebrated Peugeot’s centennial anniversary win in the Indianapolis 500.

Both the L750 R and L500 R take their inspiration from the 1916 L45 driven by Dario Resta which propelled him to victory in the Indianapolis 500 race that year. While the L500 R pays tribute to its victories in Indy 500 from 1916 to 1919, with its French racing blue glory, the L750 R is a race-ready evolution that will tackle any race track (albeit digitally).

The L750 uses a petrol engine-hybrid powertrain from the L500, developed by Peugeot’s racing division Peugeot Sport, with two electric motors on the front and rear wheels, powered by a liquid cooled lithium ion battery. It produces a claimed 750 combined hp – with the petrol engine producing 580hp and an electric motor backing up to produce 170hp. The engine can rev up to 10,000 revs per minute as an added plus.

The entire powertrain, including the 7-speed sequential gearbox, is mounted at the rear axle. The whole car sits at 825 kilograms or 175 kilograms lighter than the L500, thanks to magnesium wheels and a carbon-monocoque structure. Combined with the powertrain, it can go to a theoretical 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) time of 2.4 seconds.

While the L500 R may be a futuristic homage to its 1916 ancestor, the L750 R is geared to race with its radical racing bodykit that looks like a fusion of Le Mans Prototype and Pikes Peak Hillclimb car styling, adorned with its silver Red Bull livery. A huge front diffuser channels air to the huge gaping front grille, which cools the brakes and the electric motor. The homage worthy streamlined rear bumper design is complimented with a rear overhang that compliments the rear spoiler for huge rear downforce.

The car may never be rendered in its physical form on the real world, but it will be featured in Sony’s latest console racer, Gran Turismo Sport for gamers and racers to try out in October 17.

The Vision Gran Turismo project is a styling project that allows manufacturers to create designs of cars without any form of limitation in the real world, only to be enjoyed in the virtual world. The program is headed by Sony Senior Vice President Kazunori Yamauchi, who is also a professional racing driver.