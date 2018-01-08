Peugeot reveals updated 308 touring car

Peugeot Sport, the brand’s motor sports division, revealed last week its 308 TCR based on the 308 GTi road car, built to comply with 2018 World Touring Car Cup (WTRC) regulations.

The French motor sports entity previously worked on its 308 Racing Cup for the 2017 season of the WTRC, built to replace the RCZ Racing Cup, which had garnered much success. The new version was built not only to win the WTRC championship, but to participate in other touring car competitions such as Germany’s VLN and other endurance races.

“The Peugeot 308 Racing Cup was already eligible for the TCR [WTRC], but the rapid development of championships based on TCR regulations inspired us to go further in looking for performance to accompany the ambitions of our customers, all the way up to the very top level – which from 2018 will be represented by the FIA World Touring Car Cup,” Peugeot Sport Director Bruno Famin said in a statement.

“So, the arrival of the new Peugeot 308 TCR comes at just the right time, illustrating the deep engagement that Peugeot Sport enjoys with its customers. In order to meet their justified demands, we’ve used our experience and expertise to come up with a car that is competitive, reliable and always increasingly enjoyable to drive,” he added.

Peugeot Sport claimed that the new 308 TCR targets absolute performance in mind. The 1.6-liter inline-four now produces 350hp at 6,000 revs per minute and 420 Nm of torque at 3,200 rpm, mated to an improved version of the 308 Racing Cup’s six-speed sequential gearbox, now with paddle shifters. The brand’s motor sports arm also claimed that the new car can cover 5,000 kilometres – almost double the amount needed for the entire WTRC season.

A fully adjustable suspension has been fitted to set the car to suit the driver’s style for the racetrack. Ventilated brake disks measuring 378 x 34 mm are fitted at the front with six-piston callipers, and 270 x 12 mm disks at the back are fitted with two-piston callipers, and the car sits on lightweight 18-inch wheels, with 27-65/18 tires at the front and back, with a wide track.

The bodywork has been redesigned for the WTCR as well to allow it to participate in any touring car category. A gaping radiator grille allows for more air to enter the intercooler and the radiator, with a front splitter for directional stability. A huge rear spoiler has been fitted for more rear downforce, coupled with a rear splitter.

Orders are already open for the car, and it will be delivered to private teams by April this year. The car will be previewed at the Geneva Motor Show 2018 by March of this year. Peugeot is the second car to create a WTCR model for the 2018 regulations, alongside Honda with its new FK8 Civic Type R sedan. It will also face competition from Volkswagen, Hyundai, Audi, Volvo and Renault.