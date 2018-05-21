Peugeot will fly you to Paris for free!

After the success of last year’s Drive to Paris program, Peugeot Philippines is proud to once again offer its customers the full Peugeot experience with #DriveToParis2 and #TestDriveToParis. “Seeing the success of Drive to Paris last year, we are again making history by offering the Parisian vacation of a lifetime to customers who purchase a brand-new Peugeot 3008 SUV or Traveller Premium MPV,” Peugeot Philippines president, Glen Dasig said.

“What’s more, we are upping the ante this year by raffling off our Paris getaway to those who test drive our new models as well,” he added

In an intimate gathering with automotive journalists, Peugeot Philippines took this opportunity to launch the program. “Peugeot’s unique identity owes much to its French roots,” Peugeot Philippines Marketing Director Karen Carvajal said. “So it is only natural that we promote our products and history by taking our customers to the place where our brand originated. We also aim to have more people experience our products back here at home,” she added.

In its home territory, Peugeot enjoys a very loyal following where it is known for its forward-thinking style and ingenious functionality. “Peugeot has a special place in the hearts of the French,” Carvajal said. “This is mainly due to the fact that the brand itself values design and innovation — two traits that are intrinsically linked to the heritage of its mother nation,” she added.

While last year’s program focused on the Peugeot 308, 5008, and the Expert Tepee that gained immense public attention, this year Peugeot Philippines seeks to bring the spotlight to two of its newest models, the new Peugeot 3008 SUV and the new Peugeot Traveller Premium MPV. With its striking aesthetics, innovative technologies, and impeccable driving dynamics, the new Peugeot 3008 SUV breaks the mold for conventional SUVs and sets the standard for driving sensations.

The new Peugeot Traveller, on the other hand, is the brand’s answer to the need for a premium transport that offers the ultimate comfort for the traveling professional. “We believe these two products perfectly embody the brand’s new and bold direction,” Dasig said. “They defy common yet tired expectations on what mobility should be, that is why we encourage our customers and potential clients to experience these products for themselves,” he added.

Peugeot Philippines’ #DriveToParis2 and #TestDriveToParis will run until June 30, available to customers who test drive or purchase the new Peugeot 3008 SUV or new Peugeot Traveller Premium MPV. For more information, customers can visit www.peugeot.ph or email info@peugeot.ph.