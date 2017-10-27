Peza inks Bacolod eco-zone and technopark

BACOLOD CITY: More than 38 hectares of land beside the Bacolod-Silay International Airport in Silay City, Negros Occidental have been registered as special economic zone by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority [PEZA).

PEZA Director General Charito Plaza and Golden Dragon Agri-Aqua Corp. president Eric Hernaez signed the registration agreement for the Bacolod Silay Economic Zone and Tecnopark (BSEZT).

President Rodrigo Duterte issued Presidential Proclamation No. 315 dated September 14, 2017 creating BSEZT as provided for under the Special Economic Zone Act of 1995.

Located in Barangay Bagtic, the eco-zone will now allow the province to attract various types of locators ranging from information technology (IT), manufacturing, tourism, agro-industrial, retirement villages and other industries.

It will be the 20th economic zone in Bacolod and the first mixed-use zone in the province of Negros Occidental.

Porferio Montesclaros, trustee of the Mactan Export Processing Zone Chamber of Exporters and Manufacturers said the development will herald the economic boom of Silay and the province of Negros Occidental, counting on the collaboration of government and private sector to make the collaboration happen.