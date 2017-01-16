PEZA wants Malacañang relocated to Mauban, Quezon

THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) will propose to President Rodrigo Duterte to relocate Malacañan Palace to Mauban in Quezon province.

“Philip Xia, owner of F1 Hotel will donate 200 hectares for the proposed national government center, where we will relocate the Malacañang, and the three branches of government: executive, legislative and judiciary,” PEZA Director General Charito Plaza said last week.

The move will supposedly help decongest Metro Manila.

“Now it takes two and a half hours to get there, so, we can put up a railway system to make it faster, and Metro Manila will be a commercial, residential center.”

The PEZA is seeking to make a courtesy call on the President, as well as seek the help of the Japan International Cooperation Agency to finance a master plan for the scheme.

“Together with my big locators in PEZA, we will present to the President these new programs. So the offices of the three branches will be a one-stop-shop,” Plaza said.

The PEZA has just approved the Mauban, Quezon-Greater Lucena Integrated Economic Zone Project, to which Xia also donated about 1,500 hectares.

Xia intends to build an airport and a seaport, a manufacturing industry zone, an agriculture hub and a tourism hub. “That will cost $300 million to $400 million for the development of the area,” Plaza said.