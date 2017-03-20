PFF bares 23-man roster for friendly

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) released the 23-man lineup of the national football team ahead of its friendly against Malaysia on March 22 at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

The tune-up match is part of the Azkals’ build up for the third round of qualifiers for the 2019 Asian Cup where they will play in Group F along with Yemen, Nepal and Tajikistan.

Ten players from the Philippines Football League-bound Ceres Negros FC of Bacolod City banner the 23-man roster released by PFF last weekend.

Veterans Jeffrey Christiaens and Carli De Murga lead to contingent of Ceres in the national team together with Kevin Ingresso, Roland Muller, Junior Muñoz, Manny Ott, OJ Porteria, Iain Ramsay, Martin Steuble, and Luke Woodland.

Global Cebu FC’s Amani Aguinaldo, Misagh Bahadoran, Patrick Deyto, Hikaru Minegeshi, and Dennis Villanueva are also in the roster.

Stallion Laguna FC youngster Fitch Arboleda, Kaya FC-Makati’s Kenshiro Daniels and brothers James and Phil Younghusband of Loyola Meralco Sparks FC-Taguig complete the local-based standouts for the Azkals.

First-choice goalkeeper Neil Etheridge was also called up together with Thailand second tier side Angthong United FC striker Mike Ott.

Overseas-based players Daisuke Sato of FC Politehnica Iasi of Romania and Javier Patino of Chinese Super League squad Henan Jianye FC, who both missed last year’s Suzuki Cup, are also on deck for the Philippines.

The Azkals will play against Nepal in their first game for the third qualification stage for the continental championship for national football teams at their home turf in Manila on March 28.