My PFF rolls off

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) launched its “My PFF” online registration program on Thursday at the Century Park Hotel in Malate, Manila.

My PFF aims to register an estimated 1.7 million football stakeholders in the country.

The program, which is embedded in the PFF website, is in compliance with the requirements of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA).

“All players, coaches, referees and football officials are required to register between today until the end of the year in order to be eligible to participate in various PFF sanctioned activities including leagues, tournaments and festivals,” said PFF secretary general Edwin Gastanes.

Player registrants are subdivided into grassroots (6-12 years old), youth (13-17 years), juniors (18-23) and seniors (over 23 years).

Philippine men’s under-22 team standout Jarvey Gayoso was the first booter to register.

“It’s nice to see that we are having a lot of progress toward the development of football in the Philippines,” said Gayoso about the initiative, which is only the third of its kind in Southeast Asia (SEA).

Even the supporters are encouraged to sign up in the project developed with partners RSportz and its marketing arm MMC Sportz Asia.

“This is a great initiative as it creates a feeling of belonging especially for the players and fans, “ said Philippine Azkals head coach Thomas Dooley, who was the first coach to register.

Annual membership fee starts at P100 for grassroots and P2,000 for professionals, which Gastanes said were way below SEA standards.

RSportz’s Adam Griffiths and MMC Sportz’s Eric Gottschalk assured that the program would be secured from any cyber attack.