PFL to feature eight teams

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) said eight teams are confirmed to participate in the inaugural season of the Philippine Football League (PFL).

The eight clubs are former United Football League (UFL) top tier squads Global Cebu FC, Ceres Negros FC, JP Voltes Marikina FC, Kaya FC-Makati, Stallion Laguna FC and Loyola Meralco Sparks FC.

Newly formed clubs Ilocos United FC and Davao Aguilas FC also complied with the application regulations of the upcoming PFL.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the PFF said these clubs were granted professional licenses to run their respective squads.

PFF added that the aforementioned clubs have successfully complied with the qualifications set by the Club Licensing Regulations that were designed for the national league.

The PFF statement also revealed that the participating teams have nominated their home venues for the national tournament.

Global has nominated the University of San Carlos Football Stadium in Cebu, Ceres named Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod, JP Voltes the Marikina Sports Complex, Kaya the University of Makati Stadium, Loyola the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium and Stallion the Biñan Football Stadium.

Ilocos United will be holding their games at the Quirino Stadium in Bantay Ilocos Sur while Davao Aguilas is planning to make the Davao Del Norte Sports Stadium in Tagum City as their home field.

The official launch of the PFL is on April 20 while the first match is slated on April 29.

PFF said government-owned People’s Television Network, Inc. will be the official television partner of the PFL with broadcast arrangements to be announced at a later date.

“The success of the national league is very important for further growth of Philippine football. I thank all stakeholders including the incoming sponsors, private club investors, stadia owners, players and football fans for keeping faith with us in the PFF to have this professional football league,” said PFF President Mariano Araneta.

The new national league will have a double-round robin format with the top four clubs competing in a final series for the championship.

Games will be played every Saturday and Sunday and game matches set at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.