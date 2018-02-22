PFL forges partnership with Sportradar

Aiming to widen its audience reach for its upcoming second season, the Philippines Football League (PFL) has forged partnership with Sportradar.

“The partnership with Sportradar is truly an exciting opportunity for the league and most importantly for the stakeholders,” said PFL chief executive officer Lazarus Jansen Xavier during the contract signing on Thursday at the Marco Polo Hotel in Pasig City.

The collaboration will enable the PFL to have a high-quality online video streaming site with statistical data viewable through mobile devices, desktops and smart televisions. The league will use Sportradar’s over-the-top (OTT) platform solution.

“This (OTT) will enable the passionate fans of Filipino football both in the Philippines and worldwide to have access to every PFL match and they can watch it across different devices. They can watch it wherever they are and whenever they want,” said Biplav Gautam, Sportradar’s director of federation services for Asia.

“This will bring the game to the fans. We are delighted to have a trusted global brand such as Sportradar join our journey, a company that shares our passion and sees the potential of the league,” said Liga Futbol, Inc. chairman and Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president Mariano Araneta.

The development of the platform’s mobile application is underway while fans can also watch on desktop computers through Sportradar’s website that will be linked to the league’s official website.

According to Xavier, all 75 matches in the second season along with the newly introduced PFF Cup’s 15 matches will be aired using the platform.

Live streaming will initially be free and contents will be available all the time. Game highlights and other contents will also be posted on Youtube and various social media networking sites while sports casters will be calling selected matches.

“Our primary focus is to bring local football to the fans. We had a few concerns last season such as live telecast of matches and fan engagement. We saw Sportradar as the right partner for us to bring football to the masses. With the OTT platform, the reach is far greater compared to conventional broadcast feed,” explained Xavier.

Besides video streaming and sports data, Sportradar will also provide the league with integrity services to address match-fixing issues.

The company will monitor trends in online betting sites then identify and analyze suspicious activities related to the league through its fraud detection system, which is also used in Asian Football Confederation and International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) tourneys.

“Match-fixing is not only a national but a global problem. It’s a threat to the beautiful game. The objective here is to send out a stern message. It (match-fixing) is banned from all football-related activities,” said Xavier.

Sportdata is a company that creates sports data and digital content for its clients among them the International Tennis Federation, National Football League, German Handball Bundesliga and NASCAR.