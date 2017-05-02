PFL gets GAB’s green light

IT’s all systems go for the Philippines Football League (PFL) after it was given full accreditation by the Games and Amusement Board (GAB).

Besides granting authority to the PFL to hold games, GAB also released the certificate of registration of the eight member clubs and started the processing of licenses of the players and coaches.

According to GAB Chairman Abraham Mitra, the accreditation of the national league under their office would ensure that sporting regulations will be systematically followed.

“Under the GAB’s supervision, the PFL is assured of regulatory support to prevent problems like game-fixing,” Mitra said in a news conference on Tuesday.

“It shall also enjoy legal backing to protect the interests of football stakeholders, including players, managers and other officials. PFL’s payments for permits and licenses shall be remitted directly as additional funds to the National Treasury,” he added.

Meanwhile, Philippine Football Federation President Mariano Araneta said GAB’s accreditation was a big step to make the PFL the professional league they envisioned.

“We cannot hold professional games here in the Philippines without being sanctioned by GAB. It is a big step in the very important process of making the PFL possible,” said Araneta.

“We really need the sanction of GAB to really operate the professional league. We’re happy that we got the sanction and cooperation to make the league really happen,” he added.

JAELLE NEVIN REYES