PGA TOUR picks Twitter as global live stream partner for OTT coverage in 2017

Following a successful live streaming collaboration during the 2016 FedExCup Playoffs, the PGA TOUR announced on Friday that Twitter will be the exclusive global platform to distribute, on a free basis, more than 70 hours of live competition coverage across 31 tournaments through the rest of the 2016-2017 Season.

The PGA TOUR is the organizer of main professional golf tours played primarily by men in the United States. It has teamed up with Twitter to offer portions of PGA TOUR Live’s premium window during the opening rounds of the first two events of the 2016 FedExCup Playoffs.

Twitter will begin live streaming at the Career Builder Challenge on Jan. 19 and will conclude at the season-ending TOUR Championship. Coverage encompass early-morning action from 31 tournaments and will include the first 60-90 minutes from early Thursday and Friday morning hours of PGA TOUR Live’s over-the-top (OTT) subscription window, on a global basis.

This coverage will include pre-game analysis, interviews, range coverage, and live competition from the first two holes of each day’s PGA TOUR Live Marquee Groups.

The live streams will be available globally to Twitter’s logged-in and logged-out audience on Twitter and connected devices and can be found at PGATourLive.twitter.com and @PGATour.

Meanwhile, the partnership also includes opportunities for advertisers, including packages with television style mid-roll spots, combined with original clips produced by the PGA TOUR, available for sponsorship and promotion on Twitter.

Also, the partnership includes an extension of the PGA TOUR and Twitter’s Amplify program, with PGA TOUR increasing its highlight videos and regular content creation across Twitter and Periscope.

“Twitter and PGA TOUR have been working together on Twitter Amplify for many years now, and the program has been a tremendous success for both companies,” said Rick Anderson, chief media officer of PGA TOUR.

He added that streaming PGA TOUR’s live programming to Twitter’s global audience, as well as the millions of users who follow @PGATOUR and hundreds of PGA TOUR player accounts, will provide new and innovative ways for sports fans to engage with its premium OTT offering.

“PGA TOUR continues to transform the experience for fans on Twitter, a place where golf conversation is happening live in real time every day,” said Anthony Noto, Twitter’s chief operations officer.

“Our collaboration with the PGA TOUR will provide fans all over the world access to watch live streaming PGA TOUR events on Twitter while following the conversation all on one screen,” Noto added.

