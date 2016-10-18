PGAA tops Sonny Ty International Gymnastics Cup

The Philippine Gymnastics and Athletics Academy (PGAA) bagged the overall team championship crown during the 1st Sonny Ty International Gymnastics Cup held from October 15 to 16 at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex in Mun­tinlupa City.

The PGAA-STY dominated the women’s artistic gymnastics (WAG) while Club Gymnastics and Gavrila Gymnastics Club finished second and third, respectively.

In the men’s artistic gymnastics (MAG) category, Millenium School of Gymnastics (MSG) took home the crown beating second placer PGAA-STY and third placer BSM Lions Gymnastics Club.

PGAA-STY standouts Janielyn Buere, Hannah Lalaine Rosin and Sofia Emmanuele Candelaria topped the level six of the WAG open age category.

For the level 5 of 12 and above age group, Sophia Jocelle Pupos of PGAA-S.TY was declared the champion while Millenium School of Gymnastic’ Shravani Pendse got the silver and Club Gymnastica Pasig’s Beatriz Arriane Bondoc claimed the bronze.

MSG’s Pranav Patil, Sidd­hant Konde and Atharva Mahabaleshwarkar ruled the MAG level four open age division in the tournament that drew 580 gymnasts and coaches from different parts of the world including India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and host Philippines.

Since 2008, PGAA-STY has been encouraging the Filipino youth to pursue the sport of gymnastics.