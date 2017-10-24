PGFF anglers rule 10th Siargao tourney

Anglers from the Philippine Game Fishing Foundation (PGFF) dominated the 10th Edition of the Siargao International Gamefishing Tournament.

The PGFF has just released the result of the tourney held last April: Rico Gueco of PGFF bagged the overall trophy after posting a 93.20 kilograms total catch, consisting of sailfish (2), yellowfin tuna (2), wahoo (2) and dorado (1). Gueco received more than P100,000 in cash prizes.

Four more PGFF anglers, Leo Yosalina, Noli Manas, Boy Caldoza, and Carlos Morales, also displayed their prowess in the tourney. Yosalina caught the largest talakitok weighing 6.2 kgs.

Meanwhile, Elmer Causing, an OFW based in Angola caught the largest sailfish, known locally as lip-lipan, weighing 31.95 kgs. He won P60,000 for the feat.

The Siargao International Gamefishing Tournament is a project of the PGFF. The 10th edition of the tilt, supported by local and national governments and the Department of Tourism has attracted a total of 72 anglers from 11 countries.

Now on its 77th year, the PGFF is the nation’s first and foremost game fishing association. It aims to promote sport fishing and the protection and conservation of marine environment.