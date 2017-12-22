UP-PGH to probe alleged dengue vaccine deaths

The Department of Health (DoH) on Thursday said it would seek the assistance of experts from the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital to validate alleged deaths due to anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia.

In a news briefing, Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd said the move would provide transparency in the ongoing investigation of alleged dengue vaccine deaths.

“We are being transparent to erase doubts from other sectors that the DoH may be concealing information relevant to Dengvaxia vaccination,” Duque said.

At least two deaths have been reported, both involving 10-year-old children from Bataan and Quezon City.

Earlier this week, Chief Public Attorney Persida Rueda-Acosta accused Health department officials of a cover-up as they supposedly did not disclose that the vaccine could be harmful to vaccinated children who had no history of dengue infection.

Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption lawyer Ferdinand Topacio seconded Acosta and said the NBI should investigate the Health officials.