PH 3×3 squad braces for tough World Cup campaign

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al Panlilio hopes the country can field in a competitive squad when it hosts the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3×3 World Cup from June 8 to 12 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Panlilio admitted that it would be a tall order for the hosts to win the 3×3 World Cup as they will be facing world-class rivals. But with a hometown crowd and experienced 3×3 players, the SBP chief is confident that the PH can make a good run in the competition.

“I think if we can put a good team, we can be competitive plus the crowd support and we will try our best since this is an Olympic event,” said Panlilio on Thursday in a news conference at the Bonifacio Global City (BGC) Activity Center in Taguig City.

The Philippines finished 11th in the last 3×3 World Cup held in Nantes, France. The team was composed of JR Quinahan, Kiefer Ravena, Jeron Teng and Kobe Paras.

Serbia won that men’s tournament via sweep, beating the Netherlands in the finals. Russia is the defending champion in the women’s group.

Panlilio said the formation of the PH 3×3 squad will begin next month and Eric Altamirano will most likely be tasked to mentor the squad anew.

“In the past, we have the likes of Ravena, Terrence Romeo, Calvin Abueva, even Russel Escoto and Kobe Paras. They are the ones who already participated in the 3×3,” he said.

Around 40 teams for men’s and women’s divisions are expected to compete in the five-day tournament, to be played at the 55,000-seater Philippine Arena.

Panlilio said instead of malls or parks, the SBP decided to put the tournament in the world-class Bulacan venue so that more people can get the chance to watch the competition.

“We chose to move it to a bigger venue because we want more people to see the games,” Panlilio explained.

The 3×3 event will be a regular event in the coming 2020 Tokyo Olympics although the 3×3 World Cup in March is not a qualifying tournament for the quadrennial meet.

“It is not a qualifying tournament for the Olympics but we are talking earlier with Mr. (Alex) Sanchez that there is a great chance for the Philippines to be part of the Tokyo Olympics in 2020,” Panlilio said. “The next step now is to understand the details on how we can qualify and the SBP should plan it out.”

Sanchez, the FIBA Marketing Director, said it is important for the host nation to show a decent performance in the World Cup to create momentum going into the Tokyo Games.

The SBP is yet to name the players for the World Cup.