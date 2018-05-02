PH a ‘clear-cut loser’ if oil prices keep rising

The Philippines will be among the “clear-cut losers” if global oil prices continue to increase this year, Japan’s Nomura said, with the impact to be felt in the country’s trade and current account balances as well as inflation.

In a report titled “Higher oil prices drive EM divergence,” Nomura said it assessed the potential impact of sustained and higher oil prices on 26 emerging market economies including the Philippines.

“If the recent oil price rise continues and is more supply-side driven, we would expect it to drive major differentiation in EM performance, hurting large net oil importers with weak economic fundamentals, possibly by more than it benefits large net oil exporters,” it said.

Nomura tagged Turkey, India and the Philippines as the clear-cut losers, with the reverse occurring for Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Colombia and Malaysia.

“Importing almost all of its oil needs, we estimate a $10 per barrel increase in oil prices could increase the trade deficit by 0.5 percent of GDP (gross domestic product), which would significantly pressure a current account deficit that already reached 0.8 percent of GDP in 2017 due to strong import demand,” Nomura said in its assessment of the Philippines.

The country’s trade deficit widened to $3.065 billion in February from a year earlier, higher than the $1.768 billion recorded a year earlier but down from the previous month’s $3.163 billion. Year-to-date, the trade deficit widened by 47 percent to $6.229 billion from $4.238 billion.

The current account deficit, meanwhile, more than doubled last year as merchandise imports outstripped outbound shipments. The 2017 shortfall ballooned to $2.5 billion from $1.2 billion a year earlier and was equivalent to 0.8 percent of GDP.

The fourth quarter alone saw the current account shortfall surge to $3.3 billion from the $566 million recorded in the comparable 2016 period.

In addition, Nomura said that inflation in the Philippines could rise by 0.2 percentage point with a relatively quick pass-through given no fiscal subsidies from the government.

“This would push CPI (consumer price index) inflation even higher above the 2-4 percent inflation target of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), further supporting our call for 75 basis points of policy rate hikes this year starting in May, and there are risks of more rate hikes should oil price increases persist and second-round effects rise more quickly given the strength of domestic demand,” it continued.

Inflation surged to 4.3 percent in March from the revised 3.8 percent in February, breaching the BSP’s 2.0-4.0 percent target range for the year.

Bangko Sentral economists on Monday said that inflation could have hit 3.9-4.7 percent last month with tensions in the Middle East having made fuel more expensive and supply constraints also propelling power and rice price hikes.

Analysts polled by The Manila Times said inflation probably exceeded the 2.0-4.0 percent target range again in April, further pressuring monetary authorities to finally hike key interest rates.

Forecasts for the month ranged from 4.4-4.6 percent with a 4.5 percent average, higher than the 4.3 percent recorded in March and the 2.0-4.0 percent target for 2017-2020.

Official inflation data to be announced on May 4 will be considered by the BSP’s policymaking Monetary Board when it meets on May 10.

Economic managers have kept the inflation target at 2.0-4.0 percent for the next three years, declaring that “social programs and measures are expected to mitigate second-round effects” from possible minimum wage adjustments and fare hikes.

The Monetary Board, which previously forecast inflation to average 4.3 this year under the old data series, has since revised its projection to 3.9 percent using 2012 prices.

From the previous outlook of inflation breaching 4.0 percent in 2018 before returning to target in 2019, monetary authorities now expect the rise in consumer prices to stay within 2.0-4.0 percent for both years.

The BSP has said that 2018 inflation will likely peak in the July-September period, dropping to 4.0 percent or lower as the year ends.