PH a leading cloud market in Asean

Oracle executive notes that the country has moved from cloud discussions to cloud adoption

It might have come later than expected, but the Philippines has become one of the leading cloud markets in the Asean region, according to Oracle Japan and Asia Pacific Senior Vice President Francois Lancon.

“Two years ago, there has been a lot of interest and discussions about cloud in the Philippines. About nine months ago, there has been a big shift. I’m happy to see that the Philippines has moved from cloud discussion to cloud adoption,” Lancon noted.

He revealed that Oracle has been talking to big companies in the Philippines to help them with their digital transformation to the cloud, charting their cloud transitions and growth strategies.

“The Philippine government has done a big push to cloud technology. We started to see that really coming this year,” he said.

Nowadays, cloud technology has been recognized as essential, not because Oracle has been selling it for the long time, but mostly because companies now understands its advantages including helping them save money and providing transformation solutions to their business.

In managing Oracle’s Asia Pacific business and setting the company’s strategy for growth, performance, and profitability across the 25 countries in the region, Lancon has seen continuous optimism and growth across the Asia Pacific region, the Philippines included.

“Our customers have seen lots of opportunities. They all understand that Asia is the place, with 50 to 60 percent global growth in economic IMS. Whether they are right or wrong, it is clear that most customer I speak to see the challenges, but they are targeting growth ahead of everything.”

Trends and challenges

But when the target grows, Lancon noted that challenges and trends also follow. The first challenge he observed revolves around the huge gap for critical talents. About 63 percent of the companies Oracle has worked with have issues in attracting critical talents and employees, and about three quarters have difficulty recruiting top performers.

“Turnover, because of that, is pretty high, exceeding 10 percent except for more mature markets such as Japan and Taiwan.” With the significant turnover and huge gap for talents, companies would have a hard time with the transformation they want to achieve.

A big solution comes in the form of cloud technology that resonates with customers largely due to its simplicity.

From “I want lots of toys” to “I want things more simple,” Lancon relates that companies are gearing towards simplifying their business while leveraging with the emerging technology.

Loyalty has become a big currency nowadays. Businesses put premium to loyalty, fostering a loyal customer base and creating loyalty program.

“There is a lot of interest with loyalty. With it, you go back to what company is trying to do—grow the revenue or cut the cost. Asian consumers are very, very loyal. About 92 per cent of the Asian consumers are more likely to go to companies that give loyalty programs,” he said.

He shared how Oracle worked with Hana Financial Group (HFG) to create integrated platform network – dubbed Global Loyalty Network (GLN) – that enables institutions and retailers around the globe to connect their digital platforms in one network to exchange digital assets and electronic money such as points and mileage. Using technologies such as blockchain, membership, e-money and AI, loyalty currency becomes a global currency, with customers using loyalty points to do more.

Another emerging trend is the digital resiliency, as Lancon puts it. There is an increasing need for security in the company, and a strong need to minimize human error. This resonates with what Oracle has been doing—moving to what they call autonomous technology.

“Most of our customers are interested with technology that is self-maintaining, self-serving, you can see the business critical data and analysis pretty fast with limited human intervention,” said Lancon.

Recently, Oracle launched the first product in autonomous cloud, with self-programming, self-tuning, self-sustaining cutting-edge AI capabilities. Think autonomous analytics, autonomous mobility, autonomous applications and autonomous integration services. So far it has received spectacular feedback.

“I’ve talked to many CIOs, and they are all consistent about one thing. They call it the heart of their enterprise application. The fact that it is going to be here for a long time, they agreed that autonomous enterprise is where they need to go.”